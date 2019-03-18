Menu
A court has heard that Rick Thorburn will face at least five new child-related sex charges.
News

Rick Thorburn facing new child-related sex charges

by Danielle Buckley
18th Mar 2019 1:15 PM
Rick Thorburn is facing a string of new child-related sex offences, it has been revealed in court today.

Lawyers for the 58-year-old appeared in Beenleigh District Court today after Thorburn was last year committed to stand trial for charges that included rape, attempted rape, and nine counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12.

The alleged offences occurred between 2015 and April 2016 at a family daycare centre that his wife Julene ran from their home in Chambers Flat.

Today in court, Judge Craig Chowdhury adjourned the matter for further mention until April 23 so a string of new charges could be dealt with.

The court was told that Thorburn stands accused of further offences that related to one of the affected child victims.

Thorburn's lawyer Jaci Soles, from Quinn & Scattini Lawyers, advised these charges would be dealt with by way of a registry committal.

Thorburn is also facing other charges - including one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

These charges will be dealt with at Beenleigh Magistrates Court on April 10.

