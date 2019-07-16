Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alan Richardson is no longer coach at St Kilda.
Alan Richardson is no longer coach at St Kilda.
AFL

Richo gone: How it came to this

by Mark Robinson
16th Jul 2019 11:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

St Kilda has parted ways with coach Alan Richardson.

Richardson spoke to club bosses on Monday afternoon after the Saints slumped to a 6-9 record in 2019 following last Saturday's 37-point loss to Geelong.

They agreed that he depart the club this week. He is addressing players now and will address the media at 12.30pm AEST.

Barring a miracle the defeat to Geelong put the finals out of reach, and a trigger clause in Richardson's contract for an extension unattainable.

Richardson, 54, failed to take the Saints to the finals in any of the past five years either.

He finishes his coaching tenure at St Kilda with 43 wins, 82 losses and two draws, a winning percentage of just 33 per cent.

There has been speculation Brett Ratten, as assistant to Richardson would be the man most likely to take over as caretaker coach in the event of the coach being moved on before the end of the season.

Former North Melbourne coach Brad Scott is also likely to be a leading contender for the full-time job.

St Kilda has been contacted for comment.

 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SACKED PODCAST

More Stories

Show More
afl alan richardson st kilda
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    LNP's burning questions about bushfire review report

    premium_icon LNP's burning questions about bushfire review report

    Environment OPPOSITION Leader Deb Frecklington has slammed the 2018 Queensland Bushfires Review Report saying it fails to investigate key disaster prevention concerns.

    • 16th Jul 2019 11:25 AM
    20 of Bundy's most stylish people reveal their inspiration

    premium_icon 20 of Bundy's most stylish people reveal their inspiration

    News We profile 20 of Bundaberg's most classy locals

    Bennett seeks abortion change

    premium_icon Bennett seeks abortion change

    Politics Abortion law needs readjusting, says MP

    OPINION: What if our turtles just up and leave?

    premium_icon OPINION: What if our turtles just up and leave?

    Opinion Columnist asks what will happen if we lose turtle industry