‘Dry July’ takes Dusty to another level

DUSTIN Martin's "Dry July" is yet another example of the Brownlow medallist always exploring little ways to improve his game, according to his captain.

The reigning best and fairest player of the game recently gave up alcohol in an effort to ready himself for the huge clashes that the Tigers face on their way to attempting to defend their premiership.

And Richmond skipper Trent Cotchin, who once shared a house with Martin, said the move was "absolutely" indicative of the superstar's continually-growing maturity and dedication to his craft.

"The thing that saddens me sometimes is that he doesn't speak a lot about the little things that he does," he said.

"He is a professional. He may not look like it sometimes, but he's always looking at ways of growing as an individual, but also how he can buy into the team."

Cotchin said he believed Martin wasn't the only one embarking on the booze ban.

"Dusty likes to do little bits and pieces like that throughout his whole career," he said.

"I think he had a couple of mates that he did it with, as well, which is always fantastic. It's just something similar that I'm sure a big chunk of the world did it as well.

"Those initiatives are always good things."

Richmond's win over Geelong on Friday night was just the second game the Tigers have had decided by less than 10 points this season, eventually getting over the line by three points in a nailbiting finish at the MCG.

Cotchin, who finished the game with 19 disposals and a goal, said his team had some improving to do after withstanding a late Geelong surge following what he described as an interrupted showing.

"We always knew they (Geelong) were going to come," he said.

"They're a very talented side and play a good brand of footy as well.

"I thought we played in spurts more so than a complete game tonight, but the positive of that is that there's always room to improve.

"The thing that is great about our group - and we've had a few changes across the last four or five weeks - is that we rely on everyone to play their role at any given stage, whether it be the last two minutes of the game or in the first 15 minutes.

"We pride ourselves on that as individuals but also as a group."

Richmond is expected to welcome back midfielder Dion Prestia after his rib injury for next weekend's clash with the Suns.

Watch every match of every round of the 2018 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. SIGN UP NOW >