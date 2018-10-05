Free agency: Lynch’s Richmond deal revealed

TOM Lynch will have to wait until Monday to officially become a Richmond player on a six or seven-year deal expected to be worth just under a million dollars a season.

The former Gold Coast captain could be one of the first players to have a free-agency offer lodged on the first day of the official period.

Richmond's Reece Conca will find his way to the Dockers and Alex Fasolo will get to Carlton but clubs have until Friday week to lodge bids.

AFL TRADE PERIOD KEY DATES

Friday, October 5: Restricted free agency offer and unrestricted free agency period starts.

Monday, October 8, 10am: Trade period starts.

Friday, October 12, 5pm: Unrestricted free agency ends. Close of restricted free agency offers.

Monday, October 15, 2pm: Restricted free agency matching offer three-day period ends.

Wednesday, October 17, 8.30pm: Trade period closes (for exchange of players).

F riday, November 16, 2pm: Trade period closes (for exchange of selections only).

The Suns will not match the Lynch bid but will spend the three permitted days assessing an offer expected to be lodged on Friday by the Tigers.

They will likely receive pick three as compensation, but the AFL assesses compo on free-agent movement as a whole, not individual deals - in 2013 Carlton received no compensation for losing Eddie Betts after bringing in Dale Thomas.

The Suns will assess the scope of the Lynch deal to clarify if they could bring in a free agent on a much more modest contract without it affecting the No.3 overall selection.

Lynch's deal is expected to be at least six years and possibly even seven seasons. He is recovering from PCL surgery and will turn 26 on October 31.

Tom Lynch could get a seven-year contract at Richmond.

The Suns made it clear on Thursday that Steven May had not requested a trade but they wanted a decision from him early next week. They also said they would not trade talented midfielder Jack Martin under any circumstances.

But next week they will sign Werribee's 190cm forward Josh Corbett under special dispensation rules that grant them three state-league players.

Carlton is certain to secure exciting Sturt forward Shane McAdam and then likely use him in a trade with Adelaide for Mitch McGovern.

Dual Magarey Medal winner Mitch Grigg is not expected to find his way to Gold Coast.

The Suns will use picks two and three to draft elite junior talent and bring in Richmond's Corey Ellis and Anthony Miles, Geelong's George Horlin-Smith and the three state-league players.