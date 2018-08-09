Richard Gere ‘to become a dad again’ at 68

RICHARD Gere is to become a dad again and is expecting his first child with his 35-year-old wife, it has been claimed.

The actor, 68, married Spanish publicist Alejandra Silva in April after four years of dating.

Now, Spanish daily newspaper ABC is claiming his new wife - who is 33 years his junior - is pregnant with their first child.

The publication added it is not yet known if the baby would be born in Silva's native Spain, or in America, where the couple spends most of their time, reports The Sun.

While the couple are yet to officially comment on the baby reports, both Gere and Silva already have children from previous relationships.

Gere has 18-year-old son Homer from his marriage to second wife Carey Lowell, while Silva has five-year-old son Alberto from her first marriage to Govind Friedland.

The actor - who will celebrate his 69th birthday at the end of this month - was also married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 until 1995, before tying the knot with Lowell in 2002.

Richard Gere and Carey Lowell split in 2013. Picture: AP

However they split up in September 2013, with their divorce being finalised in October 2016.

Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford married in 1991 and spilt in 1995. Picture: Supplied

The couple met at a luxury Italian hotel Silva had bought with her former spouse and was managing at the time.

Following their wedding in Spain in April, the couple had a blessing in the US near Gere's New York home.

He said afterwards: "I am the happiest man in the universe, how could I not be?"

For her part, Silva told Hola! magazine in September 2016: "Richard has been my hero in real life.

"I was a little lost, without light, and meeting him gave sense to my life.

"I felt like someone was stretching out his hand and showing me the true path."

Gere's reps have not commented on the reports.

Richard Gere is still most known for his performance in Pretty Woman, opposite Julia Roberts. Picture: Supplied

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted here with permission.