RHR ringleader accused allegedly had loaded gun

The man was arrested with a loaded handgun and bag of cash allegedly in his posession. Queensland Police Service

WITH A loaded handgun and bag full of cash allegedly in his possession, the alleged ringleader of Mackay's 'RHR' graffiti group was arrested at a popular Mackay beachfront on Friday.

The 28-year-old South Mackay man will face Mackay Magistrates Court today charged with 20 offences, including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, wilful damage, obstructing police and breaches of bail.

Officer in Charge of Mackay CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Jack Savage said after a four-week investigation into the alleged graffiti and wilful damage of businesses and police vehicles, the man had been arrested at Binnington Esplanade in East Mackay.

"He was arrested at the scene. In his possession was located a handmade firearm, handgun, and a quantity of cash," Det Snr Sgt Savage alleged.

"His charges relate to the graffiti and wilful damage of premises and one of the police vehicles that was parked on Brisbane Street. The initials RHR were used in all of the graffiti offences.

"We believe RHR has been portrayed on social media as meaning 'Red Hot Racing'. It is a term that this offender has claimed as his tag and he likes to be known by that."

Det Snr Sgt Savage alleged the offences had occurred in the past three to four weeks and had escalated in the past two weeks. He said four stolen vehicles had been identified as part of the investigation.

He alleged the man was also involved in the ramming of two police vehicles on Nebo Road, on May 5.

"In that incident a number of other private vehicles were also damaged as a result of that," he claimed.

"He was driving one of the vehicles and he managed to evade police at the time. Two other vehicles were located at the scene and the drivers of those vehicles were taken into custody."

Det Snr Sgt Savage made it clear only the 28-year-old man had been arrested in relation to the RHR offences, but a further three had been arrested in relation to the alleged driving of stolen vehicles and ramming of police vehicles on Nebo Road.

"They are all connected to RHR by association," Det Snr Sgt Savage said.

"They are all associates of each other."

He did not believe anyone else was outstanding in relation to the alleged RHR offences.

"At this stage we are linking all of the offences to the RHR. At this stage we haven't identified if there is a copycat or any other persons using that tag either," Det Snr Sgt Savage said.

"We have an open mind. The offences he has been charged with at this point in time are those that we have been able to identify, but if people do report more as we go along we'll investigate and charge accordingly if he is involved."