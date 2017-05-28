26°
Rheed on Swiss summit after breaking a world record

Shane Jones
| 28th May 2017 1:48 PM
ON TOP: Rheed McCracken is the fastest man over 100m in the T34 class after winning the Swiss Nationals on Saturday.
ON TOP: Rheed McCracken is the fastest man over 100m in the T34 class after winning the Swiss Nationals on Saturday.

ATHLETICS: 'It's nice to say I'm the fastest T34 athlete in the world."

Bundaberg's Rheed McCracken admits being the fastest man in the 100m still hasn't sunk in after setting a new world record on Saturday night in Switzerland in the T34 class.

The 20-year-old at the Switzerland nationals set a time of 14.92 seconds to win the race and officially become the fastest man in the world.

His time beat the previous best of 14.95s by Tunisian athlete Walid Ktila, who also competed at the event.

"Words can't even explain how I am feeling right now," McCracken said from Switzerland.

"I'm pretty stoked and I'm the second ever athlete to go under 15 seconds.

"It's a special moment in my career, no matter what happens from here."

The time was set up from his earlier performance at the Daniela Jutzeler memorial event on Thursday where he won the 100m in a time of 15.07s.

"15.07 was good but I felt like there was more as the jump wasn't super fast," McCracken said.

"I felt that this was the time I could go under 15, and at the moment I'm pretty excited I did."

To cap off his excellent performance, he also finished first in the 200m.

McCracken crediting a newfound confidence in himself for the times.

"I've never raced scared, I've just raced with uncertainty," he said.

"I think I've finally broken that and I have full trust in myself."

He also believes he can go faster heading into the upcoming World ParaAthletics Championships in London.

"It's racing and we are all getting better so we're always going to do faster times," McCracken said.

"The trip though has been something that will help me get through worlds."

But McCracken admits the result does put a target on his back as he prepares to compete in the 100m, 200m and 800m at the event.

"I think I've shown my full hand to be honest," he said.

"The ultimate goal though is getting gold in the 100m at the World Championships and if I can be up the front then that's all that matters."

McCracken finished his campaign last night with two races in the 200m and 800m.

He will now head back to Australia to prepare for the event in London in July.

