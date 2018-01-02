Rheed makes list of 100 Most Handsome Faces

Rheed McCracken featured in a list of top one hundred sexiest men in the world.

Rheed McCracken featured in a list of top one hundred sexiest men in the world. Mike Knott BUN010118RHEED5

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

BUNDABERG'S Rheed McCracken has pipped actors such as Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt in the international list of the 100 Most Handsome Faces.

McCracken, who came in at number 71, 20 places ahead of Pitt (91) and seven higher than Gosling (78), said he did not know how he came to be listed among the famous faces.

He joked that he felt like he had robbed Hollywood star Chris Pratt of his place in the top 100.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The list, the male version of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces for women, was released on December 27.

Both lists are put together by the Independent Critics, led by film critic TC Candler, from millions of suggestions to broaden, not reflect, the public opinion of beauty.

In town visiting family for Christmas, Paralympic medallist McCracken, 20, told the NewsMail it was strange knowing he had ranked higher than Leonardo DiCaprio (87) and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (82).

Out of the 100 faces, only two were Australian: McCracken and superstar Chris Hemsworth, who came in at 59. But the Bundy boy was making no comparisons with yesterday.

"I am not Thor," he joked.

Rheed McCracken featured in a list of top one hundred sexiest men in the world. Mike Knott BUN010118RHEED6

"That's why I think there may have been an error.

"That's why I was kinda weirded out."

The humble wheelchair athlete said it was nice to be on the list but he did not see a future in Hollywood, not just yet anyway.

"I am just happy and not much has changed," he said.

McCracken's mother Samantha said she was proud her son had never let his disability get in his way.

"He was born with cerebral palsy," she said.

"This is Rheed fulfilling his life and, without him realising it's starting a movement where people realise there is more to a person than a disability.

"It gives disabled people something to aspire to."

Also featured in the top 100 were Kit Harington (41) and John Boyega (89).

To see the full list, search for "100 Most Handsome Faces" at youtube.com.