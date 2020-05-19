Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A bushfire south of Bundaberg in the Bingera area. Picture: Mike Knott
A bushfire south of Bundaberg in the Bingera area. Picture: Mike Knott
News

RFS crews prepare for upcoming fire season

19th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE cloud of black smoke hovering south of Bundaberg last week might have been an intimidating sight, but everything was all part of the Rural Fire Service’s plan.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the burn was part of Operation Cool Burn, QFES’ annual program to help reduce risks ahead of bushfire season, carried out in conjunction with the Department of Main Roads.

The burn at South Bingera lasted the better part of three days, from 8am on Tuesday and lasting until nearly midnight on Friday.

It was being monitored by RFS brigades from Branyan, Bingera Weir, Bungadoo, Booyan, Burnett Heads and Calavos throughout the operation.

The spokeswoman said the fire was 2.5km long and ranged between 10 and 80 metres in width.

bundaberg bushfire preparedness queensland fire and emergency services qfes
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Great gift’: Anonymous donation ahead of bushfire season

        premium_icon ‘Great gift’: Anonymous donation ahead of bushfire season

        News A STRANGER’S generous gift will make life easier for a rural fire brigade as it prepares for bushfire season.

        • 19th May 2020 5:00 AM
        Funding for Bundaberg region roads

        premium_icon Funding for Bundaberg region roads

        News ALMOST $5 million in funding has been promised to the region, by the State...

        QFES crews called to Tarakan St car fire

        premium_icon QFES crews called to Tarakan St car fire

        News A nearby witness describes what he saw.

        Rifle club locked and loaded to open range

        premium_icon Rifle club locked and loaded to open range

        Shooting Biggenden Rifle Club is looking down the barrel of starting their weekly shoots...