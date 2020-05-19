RFS crews prepare for upcoming fire season

THE cloud of black smoke hovering south of Bundaberg last week might have been an intimidating sight, but everything was all part of the Rural Fire Service’s plan.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the burn was part of Operation Cool Burn, QFES’ annual program to help reduce risks ahead of bushfire season, carried out in conjunction with the Department of Main Roads.

The burn at South Bingera lasted the better part of three days, from 8am on Tuesday and lasting until nearly midnight on Friday.

It was being monitored by RFS brigades from Branyan, Bingera Weir, Bungadoo, Booyan, Burnett Heads and Calavos throughout the operation.

The spokeswoman said the fire was 2.5km long and ranged between 10 and 80 metres in width.