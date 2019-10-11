Reynolds link to Qld club, no Semi return

Josh Reynolds has been linked to a rival NRL club, while Semi Radradra is set to stay in rugby union.

WESTS Tigers playmaker Josh Reynolds has been reportedly discussed as a potential signing at a rival club.

Meanwhile, an NRL return for Semi Radradra appears unlikely.

REYNOLDS TO TITANS?

Wests Tigers playmaker Josh Reynolds has been reportedly discussed as a potential signing at Gold Coast.

Reynolds, who is on around $800,000 at the Tigers, was granted permission from the club to negotiate with rivals about a new home in 2020 but is yet to secure a deal.

"He's currently being offered around in the Super League, but I think his preference is to remain in Australia," Fox League's James Hooper said.

"The Tigers are trying to cut a deal with an NRL rival.

"The Gold Coast has been mentioned. I know they've discussed it, but they haven't been able to sharpen the pencil."

SEE YA, SEMI

Former Parramatta star Semi Radradra appears likely to stay in rugby union after a number of stunning performances for Fiji at the Rugby World Cup.

Radradra met with Canterbury powerbrokers before the tournament kicked off to express an interest in luring back to the code in 2021 after his deal runs out with French rugby club Bordeaux.

Eels coach Brad Arthur also said he'd be keen to bring him back to the club where he scored 82 tries in 94 games.

But after a number of eye-catching games, NRL clubs are unlikely to have the money to sign Radradra.

RAMIEN DEAL YET TO BE REGISTERED

Jesse Ramien's deal with Cronulla is expected to remain unregistered until the club can shed a player to fit him under the salary cap.

Ramien has agreed to return to the Sharks after an unhappy stint at Newcastle and it could be Josh Dugan who makes way for the young centre.

"The Sharks are trying to fit Jesse Ramien into their roster," Hooper said.

"He's signed and agreed to go to the club, but before the contract can be registered, the Sharks still have to do a little bit of manoeuvring in terms of the rest of their roster.

"I think Josh Dugan will most likely be the player to make way.

"I know (Dugan) has been discussed by a number of overseas clubs but I don't know if he wants to go down that path at this point in his career."

KNIGHT TO ENGLAND?

According to Wide World of Sports, Newcastle prop James Gavet is set to sign a deal with Huddersfield for next season.

Gavet has one year remaining on his Knights contract, but the club reportedly won't stand in his way of securing a longer term deal overseas.

The 29-year-old has been an NRL journeyman, spending time at Canterbury, Wests Tigers, Brisbane and Warriors before joining the Knights in 2019.

CRICHTON NOT GOING ANYWHERE

Sydney Roosters star Angus Crichton has been linked with an exit from the club at times this season, but Channel 9 reporter Danny Weidler says he won't be leaving.

"Angus Crichton has been targeted by rumours for the past few months," Weidler said.

"I've talked to him about his future and he's told me he really enjoys playing for the Roosters and considers them family.

"You can only go on what you're told and that's what I was told."