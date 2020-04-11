Menu
Rewards for those who look after our trees

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
11th Apr 2020 5:00 PM
THEY call trees nature’s oxygen tanks and one Bundaberg organisation is introducing a new incentive to encourage people to look after their vegetation.

Bundaberg Landcare will be giving $50 gift vouchers for their nursery to people who are looking after their native trees.

President of Bundaberg Landcare Mike Johnson said the organisation has always had ideas to try and encourage people to look after their environment.

“We got a small grant; the destruction of the natural environment continues and what we’re trying to do is reward local people and show thanks to people in the community who are looking after the trees in their backyard or ones they have adopted on their property,” he said.

“We’ve got about half-a-dozen of them to give out and it’s our way to show appreciation.”

Mr Johnson said trees were vital for creating oxygen.

“A tree takes at least 20 years to grow and produce enough oxygen for one person,” he said.

“Every tree is an oxygen provider, I don’t know why people want to destroy them.”

He said they hoped to start rolling out the vouchers as soon as possible.

Mr Johnson said now was also a good time for people to put new plants in the ground.

“This is the best growing season now,” he said.

“We don’t want to miss this opportunity, there are a lot of people at home who will be for the weeks ahead, so this is the time to get them in.

“They’ll settle in before the cooler months and hopefully if we get a little bit of rain before then they’ll be ready to go.”

If you have a tree you’d like Landcare to look at or want to find out more about the vouchers and the Landcare Nursery opening times, message the Bundaberg Landcare team on Facebook.

