Reward your school to be in the chance to win

14th Jul 2017 7:24 AM
REWARDS: Register now for the School Rewards Program at Stockland Bundaberg.
REWARDS: Register now for the School Rewards Program at Stockland Bundaberg.

DO YOU know of a great school? Here's your chance to reward them.

Stockland Bundaberg has launched a school rewards program where customers can allocate every dollar they spend at the centre as points to be nominated towards their chosen school.

A real-time leader board will chart each participating school's place, with the top three local schools receiving cash prizes.

Up to $10,000 could be won over the next six weeks.

Customers who register will also have a chance to win a $50 Stockland Gift Card each week or one of five free coffees.

The program runs from Monday, July 17, to August 27.

Register at www.bundaberg schoolrewards.com.au.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  gifts rewards school

