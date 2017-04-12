28°
Reward offered after cruel thieves steal from crash scene

Crystal Jones
| 12th Apr 2017 10:14 AM
Mark says he was lucky that he and his wife escaped the crash with only minor injuries.
Mark says he was lucky that he and his wife escaped the crash with only minor injuries.

MAKING it through a car crash is traumatic enough, but heartless thieves have made it even worse for the victims by stealing from the scene.

On Thursday last week, Agnes Water couple Mark and Lorna were travelling about 10 kilometres south of Rosedale when their Prado and trailer rolled in a single-vehicle crash.

"Fortunately my wife Lorna and I suffered only minor injuries," Mark said.

"Following the accident we were transported by ambulance to Bundaberg Hospital for treatment and observation.

"Police and fire officers also attended the scene. By the time they arrived we were being helped by many passers-by who had stopped to assist us."

Mark said he and his wife were grateful for the help they received.

"Lorna and I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who stopped to help us and to all the emergency services personnel, including Bundaberg Hospital ER staff who attended us," he said.

"You were all amazing.

"The Prado is a write-off. I am sure its safety features saved our lives and protected us."

 

STOLEN: Mark wants his trailer back.
STOLEN: Mark wants his trailer back.

But their lucky escape was marred by another blow for the couple when opportunistic thieves decided to take their trailer from the crash scene.

"The morning after the accident, I received a call from the recovery vehicle driver, who was to pick up the car and trailer from the accident scene, to tell me that the trailer was not there," Mark said.

"Between 7.30pm on Thursday and 10am on Friday, someone chose to steal the trailer.

"I find it difficult to believe that anyone would breach the police accident scene tape and remove the trailer, particularly when they would not have known if the occupants had been seriously injured - or killed."

Mark said it was a low act.

"I cannot say what I think of this individual or individuals," he said.

"I would like to have my trailer returned. It is quite unique."

Mark said he was offering a reward for information that could lead to the recovery of the trailer, and an additional reward for information that could result in charges being laid over the theft.

About the trailer

Mark said the trailer was unique and is a heavy duty four-wheel drive single-axle box trailer which is fully galvanised with high sides.

It has a checker plate floor, with wide off-road tyres and wheels.

The spare tyre on the front of the trailer is a Bridgestone Desert Dueler and the white mud flaps say "Terrace Welding and Trailer Centre" in green letters.

The tail gate is released by steel handle slides on the top of both sides, with the tail gate when opened flapping down.

The tailgate can be removed by sliding to the left.

There are fabricated jerry can holders on both sides, front and back, and the trailer frame has supports for removable ladder racks / cargo carriers.

The carriers are black and were on the trailer at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police on 4153 9111.

