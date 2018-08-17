REWARD: $300,000 for info on man’s death near Coffs Harbour

POLICE have today announced a $300,000 reward for information on the death of a man near Coffs Harbour.

It coincides with the fifth anniversary of the day Matthew Luke Mitchell was found lying unconscious on the road at Graham Drive, Sandy Beach, about 25km north of Coffs Harbour, on Saturday August 17, 2013.

He had sustained serious head injuries and was flown to Royal North Shore Hospital, where he later died on Saturday September 19, 2013.

Matthew and Peter Mitchell

Strike Force Dartmoor was established in August 2013 - comprising detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District - to investigate the circumstances surrounding the 30-year-old's death.

In 2016, the NSW Coroner determined that Mr Mitchell died as a result of a head injury caused by a motor vehicle while he was walking or standing on the road.

As investigations continue, NSW Minister for Police Troy Grant announced the $300,000 reward for information that lead Strike Force Dartmoor investigators to those responsible for Mr Mitchell's death.

Investigators will today join Mr Mitchell's family to publicly appeal for information from the community.

Coffs/Clarence Police District Crime Manager, Detective Acting Inspector Peter O'Reilly welcomed the reward, which he hoped would be the catalyst for someone to come forward with information that would help provide justice.

"It has now been five years since Matthew's death and his family still remain without answers," he said.

"Our detectives are specially trained but police need the community's help. We know someone out there knows something and just one small piece of information may help lead detectives to an arrest.

"We will not give up, and as investigations continue we urge anyone with information, no matter how big or small, to contact Coffs/Clarence Police District or Crime Stoppers."

Police operation on Graham Drive, Sandy Beach. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate Rob Wright

The NSW Coroner's Court was tasked with determining the circumstances surrounding his death.

An inquest into Mr Mitchell's death found he had died of head injuries after a motor vehicle struck him.

"I find that Matthew Luke Mitchell died on September 19, 2013 at Royal North Shore Hospital, as a result of a head injury occasioned by an impact with a moving vehicle, moving at speed, while he was walking or standing on the road," Magistrate Helen Barry wrote in her findings.

But she wrote there was insufficient evidence to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to phone Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or visit https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.