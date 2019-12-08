Revving up the spirit of Christmas

THEY rode from Bargara to Bundaberg to spread some Christmas cheer for a good cause.

The 25th annual Salvation Army Motorcycle Toy Run saw 350 participants ride through town to donate gifts to put under the Christmas tree for kids.

Organiser John “Smithy” Smith said it was the biggest line-up of riders they’ve had.

He said he used to organise the event with the late Don Cook.

“He would have been very proud with how many there were,” he said. “Last year we had about 200 riders, this year we excelled that.

“Some of the riders decorated their bikes and strapped the toys they were donating to their handlebars.

“The ride finished at Stockland Bundaberg and we filled the Salvos’ truck full of toys.

“Christmas morning the kids will be able to have something under the tree.”