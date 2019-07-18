Revving up entries for Rum City Classic

READY TO ROAR: Boats prepare to race at Sandy Hook in Bundaberg.

READY TO ROAR: Boats prepare to race at Sandy Hook in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN160717POW12

WATERSPORTS: There's a rumble on the water and it'll only get louder with the Rum City Powerboat Classic just around the corner.

The Classic will bring two days of family-friendly powerboat racing to Sandy Hook next weekend, and Bundaberg Powerboat Club president Mark Eglington expects it to be another great event.

Eglington said they should have between 50 and 60 boats racing in a range of divisions.

The classes include Junior, 25hp, 850cc Mono, Inboard A, Inboard B, Combo Inbord, Outboard A, Outboard B and King of the River.

Eglington said the Classic was the club's biggest event on the calendar and it brought competitors from around the state to Bundaberg.

The event draws a crowd of about 1000 people lining the banks to watch the adrenalin-pumping sport.

Eglington said they would also have a junior boat demonstration for the kids to have a run in and a model remote control raceboat demonstration. He said it was the perfect chance to get a taste of the sport.

The president said the club had been slowly building up its junior division.

For Eglington, powerboat racing is a family affair.

He said it was the perfect family sport and offered vplenty of opportunity to socialise, meet new people and get the adrenalin running.

Entry is free to the public. Racing begins at 10am each day, and food and drinks will be available from vendors.

Early bird entries close on Saturday, but racers can nominate right up until the day. Entry forms are available at the site www.bundabergpower boatclub.com.au.

The Rum City Classic will be held at Sandy Hook on July 27 and 28.