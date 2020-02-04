Revitalisation will have bird park flying high

A LOT of ideas are underway for the continued revitalisation of the Flying High Bird Park.

Owner Ian Dodds said they hoped people would come along to see the improvements they have made in 10 months working seven days a week from 5am until late.

Flying High Bird Park owner Ian Dodds with a male Red-sided Eclectus parrot.

“We are wanting to reconnect with Bundaberg and Maryborough and have them realise just how much has changed,” Mr Dodd said.

“Our main aim has been to revitalise it and bring it from the 1990s into the 2000s.”

Since their takeover, Mr Dodd said the park had gained a cafe, a gift shop and a pet shop along with park renovations.

Flying High Bird Park.

“We are offering coffee and light meals so people can sit down after spending the morning in the park,” he said.

“All the renovations have been done ourselves to save in costs so we can do more for the park and we’re in the process of building new enclosures so the birds are in their area of origin.

“Currently we have South America with the Amazon and we plan to have Australiana feel like you are walking through an old little country town and Japanese Tea Gardens.”

Another big focus of the park was rehabilitation and breeding programs, something Mr Dodds said they found was already successful.

Flying High Bird Park's Taleah Dodds inside the new cafe area.

“Captive breeding programs are incredibly important, there are so many species of dove here that are doing so well in captive breeding but in the wild are critically endangered and heading towards extinction.”

“With fox and cats, land clearing and climate change there are so many reasons but we need to do what we can.

“We also want to educate people and school groups as people unknowingly do the wrong thing when they find an injured animal.

“People might euthanise it when it could have lived a perfectly happy life.”