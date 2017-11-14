Reviews put Auswide in top spot

BEST REVIEWS: Auswide Bank managing director Martin Barrett said he is delighted the local bank won Best Bank category in the 2017 ProductReview.com.au Awards.

IT'S the little bank making a big difference to its customers and now Auswide Bank has an award title to boot thanks to positive online reviews.

The Bundaberg-based bank has just won the Best Bank category in the 2017 ProductReview.com.au Awards, achieving 4.6 out of 5 stars.

ProductReview.com.au has 4.5 million visitors a month and has more than one million reviews on products and services in a variety of categories.

Unlike many bank awards that are led by a business case or self-nomination, the award is purely led by customer ratings, and is conducted and judged both independently and impartially.

Auswide Bank managing director Martin Barrett said he was delighted with the win.

"The Best Bank award is a result of our customers' opinions and ratings which is a wonderful confirmation that we are progressing on our vision to be the bank that our customers, staff and partners want their friends, family and colleagues to bank with,” he said.

In order to be eligible for an award on, a product or service must be listed in a selection of the most popular categories and have full retail availability to the Australian public for most of the year.

The service must also have a minimum star score of 4.1 stars on October 31 and have eight or more approved reviews between November 1, 2016, to October 3, 2017.

Mr Barrett said he was grateful for the support on ProductReview.com.au, which made clear that Auswide Bank's customer service and products were making a big difference to customers.

"This award is a wonderful testament to the efforts and achievements of Auswide Bank and our people,” he said.

"We are excited that our customer care program, customer centric technology and product innovation is being so positively received by our customers.

"Our customers' reviews are very important to us and will drive us to continue our journey of building a greater gap between our service and products and those of our major big bank competitors.”