Review of Bundaberg Port proposal

THE Bundaberg community is now invited to review the Port of Bundaberg Statement of Proposal.

Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) is preparing a new Land Use Plan (LUP) for the port.

Under the Transport Infrastructure Act 1994 GPC is required to prepare and release a Statement of Proposal when making or amending land use plans.

The Statement of Proposal identifies matters GPC anticipates the LUP will address, states how GPC intends to handle these matters and provides the opportunity for a range of stakeholders and interest groups to provide comment to GPC to assist in the development of the LUP.

The Statement of Proposal is available on GPC's website www.gpcl.com.au under the Development, Strategy and Planning tab and at GPC's Port of Bundaberg office.

GPC encourages the community to review the document and provide submissions on the Statement of Proposal, details of how to make a submission are included in section 6.2 of the Statement of Proposal.

Public comment will close on January 12 next year.

