REVIEW: Nothing miserable about the Playhouse's Les Mis

IF YOU'RE thinking about seeing a local production this year, my advice to you is go and hear the people sing in Les Miserables.

Having opened last Friday night, the Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre's rendition of the world renowned musical has already run through three shows, the first of which brought an applauding audience to their feet.

I have never watched a production by the Bundaberg Players before Friday night and I was thoroughly impressed by the local show.

Having covered this production throughout casting and rehearsals, it was fantastic to see the culmination of countless hours by the cast and crew come to fruition on the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre stage.

This production marks the 25th anniversary of when Les Miserables was last performed in Bundaberg and the current cast and crew did not hold back.

The work of Rebecca Hutchins at the helm of this production has been fuelled with passion from what I saw; the classic story and music of Les Miserables was met with a talented and passionate ensemble both on stage and in the orchestra.

While the vocal skills and professional standard was portrayed by the whole cast, I was taken aback by the voice of Natalie Sweetapple as Fantine, Jenn Ritchie as Eponine and Nigel Dick as Javert.

I thought their performances were fantastic and a treat to listen to, bringing not only life but emotion to their characters.

CENTRE STAGE: Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre's production of Les Miserables Paul Beutel

Matching these artists in emotional persuasion was the hilarity of Ken Peterson and Linda Davis - particularly in the Master of the House scene.

Peterson and Davis commanded the stage and brought a lightness to an otherwise dark story.

Despite a minor technical difficulty, the cast carried on, unwavering in their performance.

CENTRE STAGE: Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre's production of Les Miserables Paul Beutel

While I have been discussing the work of those in the spotlight, I thought the work of the lighting, costume and props department was wonderful.

As expected, the strength of the Do You Hear The People Sing? number echoed out to the audience with power and conviction.

However, one of my favourite scenes, which I thought was most wholesome with regards to the music, vocals, performance, props and lighting was Nigel Dick's solo moment in the second half of the show - Javert's final moments.

CENTRE STAGE: Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre's production of Les Miserables Paul Beutel

The work of the live orchestra provided further depth to the songs and performance, there are some very talented musicians in the region.

There will be one more show on Friday and two more on Saturday.

Les Miserables

When: There will be a show on this Friday at 7.30am and Saturday at 2pm and 7.30pm.

Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Runtime: 180 minutes - including 20 minute interval

Cost: Adult $45 and concession $39

Tickets: Can be bought from the Moncrieff or online at www.moncrieffbundaberg.com.au.