Victor Rasuk and Nathalie Kelley star in Baker and the Beauty.
TV

REVIEW: A modern, spicy take on fairytale romance

Seanna Cronin
14th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
ROYALTY makes way for social media stars in Stan's new modern fairytale romance Baker and the Beauty.

Set against the bright and vibrant backdrop of Miami, this American remake of the Israeli TV series of the same name follows a Cuban-American baker (Victor Rasuk) who strikes up a relationship with an international celebrity.

Daniel Garcia is on a disastrous date, when his girlfriend of four years proposes in a showy gesture and he says no, when he meets Noa Hamilton (played by Sydney-raised actor Nathalie Kelley) by chance.

Nathalie Kelley stars in Baker and the Beauty. Supplied by Stan.
She's a woman his teenage sister Natalie idolises for a new kind of 'celebrity' that perplexes their traditional parents.

Noa's glamorous life is tabloid fodder and while she wields her influence for good in the form of her charity, her fear of not being taken seriously has held her back from her dream of becoming an actor.

She and Daniel spend a magical night together which turns into something more, propelling him out of his blue-collar roots and into the foreign sphere of the rich and famous.

Her friends are welcoming, her manager Lewis (Dan Bucatinsky) less so.

Can their genuine chemistry turn into something more, or will one of the many forces pulling them apart prevail?

The cast of the TV series Baker and the Beauty, from left, Michelle Veintimilla, Belissa Escobedo, Lisa Vidal, Carlos Gmez, Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley, David Del Rio and Dan Bucatinsky. Supplied by Stan.
This is fairly standard rom com fare set to a sexy Latin soundtrack. While Baker and the Beauty might not reach the highs of Notting Hill, the genre's gold standard, it's just the kind of escapism needed in the current climate of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some moments are as sickly sweet as the guava-filled pastries Daniel makes in his family's bakery, but by the third episode this lightly-handled series finds its feet.

There are some more serious notes, like Natalie discovering her attraction to girls, that help to balance out the flavours.

Baker and the Beauty is available to stream on Stan from today.

3/5 stars

