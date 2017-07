Queenslanders are invited to have their say on body corporate procedural issues, with the release an independent report that is now available for consultation.

BUNDABERG property owners and unit residents interested in body corporate procedural issues are invited to have their say after the release of an independent report.

The Queensland University of Technology report made 64 recommendations including allowing lot owners to opt to receive their body corporate meeting papers by email.

Public consultation closes on Friday, October 6.

For more information visit www.justice.qld.gov.au.