26°
News

Review into aged care systems after SA horror

Eliza Goetze
| 4th May 2017 5:00 AM
FIGHT: Bill Brown lives at TriCare Bundaberg. His wife Heather Mansell Brown is fighting for better standards in aged care.
FIGHT: Bill Brown lives at TriCare Bundaberg. His wife Heather Mansell Brown is fighting for better standards in aged care.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE quality of aged care in Australia has come under the microscope following failures within the industry in South Australia.

Closer to home, the NewsMail has reported on claims of neglect as a national push for better standards of care is made.

Federal Minister for Aged Care Ken Wyatt this week announced an independent review to find out why aged care quality regulators failed to identify the extent of mistreatment of residents at the South Australian Oakden Older Persons Mental Health Service.

Mr Wyatt said he was "shocked and concerned" to hear of the incidents, including sexual assault and alleged overdosing, which have prompted plans to close the facility.

"The health, safety and well-being of older people who reside in aged care services are of paramount importance to the Australian Government," Mr Wyatt said.

"I want to get to the bottom of any shortcomings in the national regulatory system that meant that the Commonwealth was not aware of the extent of the problems with the quality of care at this facility earlier.

"This will include looking at the role of the Australian Aged Care Quality Agency and the Aged Care Complaints Commissioner, and of the Department of Health," Mr Wyatt said.

The NewsMail has reported on a series of complaints about a Bundaberg aged care facility.

The commission was welcomed by Bundaberg aged care advocate Heather Mansell Brown, who came forward with her claims about the treatment of her husband Bill at TriCare in Bundaberg, but she said it was more important than ever to keep pressure on politicians.

She has been inundated with harrowing stories from across the country since creating a petition calling for mandated staff ratios in aged care, which has garnered more than 35,000 signatures in two months.

"Bill's experience was an eye opener, and some of the stories I have since heard are absolutely appalling," Ms Mansell Brown said.

The petition can be found here.

Advocate meets with minister

AGED care advocate Heather Mansell Brown met with aged care minister Ken Wyatt last week and said the experience left her cold.

After husband Bill encountered numerous problems as a resident at Bundaberg aged care home TriCare, she has found herself on a campaign pushing for better standards.

Leaving the meeting, "I did not feel confident (in Mr Wyatt's abilities) at all," Ms Mansell Brown said.

"I told him the accreditation system is not working and the (Aged Care) Complaints Commission is a complete waste of time - they do not follow up with complaints.

"His mouth dropped open."

She provided him with a folder of about 60 stories provided to her confidentially by others who came forward with their own experiences after Ms Mansell Brown went public with hers in the NewsMail in February.

But she felt he "wasn't interested" in reading some of the comments from the 35,000 signatories of her online petition pushing for mandatory minimum staff ratios in aged care facilities.

"I walked out thinking, 'What was all that about?'

"I just don't trust the politicians, I can't."

The groundswell of media attention in recent months has encouraged people out of the woodwork, Ms Mansell Brown said.

"People are telling their stories ... and I'm urging them to please come forward.

"There's an election coming up, that's why (politicians) need to be kept accountable. These things come and go; they quieten down. I'm going to make sure it doesn't."

Mandating staff ratios was a "simple solution", she said.

The NewsMail contacted Mr Wyatt's office for comment yesterday afternoon but did not receive a response by deadline.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  aged care aged care complaints commissioner ken wyatt

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Court hears Perry helped man evade cops

Court hears Perry helped man evade cops

WILLIAM John Perry's fateful decision to help a man who turned up to his house with a baseball bat and his arm covered in blood has landed him in court.

UPDATE: Man in 20s and teenage girl involved in smash

Traffic being diverted

'Send me money, I love you': CBD wounding accused

Proclamations of love erupted in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Family members disrupt courtroom

Review into aged care systems after SA horror

FIGHT: Bill Brown lives at TriCare Bundaberg. His wife Heather Mansell Brown is fighting for better standards in aged care.

Pollies still need to be held to account, Bundaberg advocate says

Local Partners

Trawler makes tough work for VMR crews

WHEN you're up a creek without a paddle, local VMR crews are there to lend a hand and this past week has been no exception.

Beloved priest to retire after 47 years

RETIRING: Father John Daly will be stepping down from a few roles after 47 years as a Priest.

Beloved Bundy priest retires

Justice Crew coming to Bundaberg

POP DAT BUCKLE: Get your tickets now to see Justice Crew perform in Bundaberg.

Pop Dat Buckle tour

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Olympian joins Bundaberg marriage equality forum

Olympic swimming medalist Daniel Kowalski will be in Bundaberg this week to talk about marriage equality.

"Marriage Equality isn't a metropolitan or city thing...”

Iconic Poppins building to be restored to glory

Even the famous Mary Poppins statue is taking safety seriously as Fraser Coast Regional Council construction workers install a new roof and replace the timber.

New film celebrates man's best friend

Dennis Quaid in a scene from the movie A Dog's Purpose.

William Bruce Cameron on the big-screen adaptation of his book.

LIVE: Nine star Erin Molan caught up in ugly AVO battle

Kelly Landry arrives to the Downing Centre court in Sydney.

Anthony Bell has denied attacking his estranged wife

GREAT START: Splendour VIP passes raise more than $23,000

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser had a successful first day

Whoops! Aussie magazine’s unfortunate typo

I do know you can’t spell one without an “I”.

Prince Harry set to visit Australia

He will visit Sydney to promote the 2018 Invictus Games

Not enough red: House Rules’ Fiona 'disappointed' with home

Fiona's bathroom before (left) and after (right)

"There wasn’t enough red"

OCEAN FRONT 10 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

93 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Commercial On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site ... $1,290,000

On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site in a prime location. Situated in the heart of Bargara Beach caf district next to...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $249,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

BRICK DUPLEX PRICED TO GO !

16 Queen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

Duplex 5 2 2 $319,000

Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

STUNNING 728M2 HOME ON 7 ACRES OF PICTURESQUE COUNTRYSIDE

36 Workmans Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 3 7 $675000

Located less than 15 minutes from Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this tranquil 7-acre property. The home sits around 3m in elevation over and above the 2013 event...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

House 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The property...

CHARACTER FILLED HOME ON AN ACRE, 10 MINUTES TO BUNDABERGS C.B.D AND 10 MINUTES TO THE BEAUTIFUL BARGARA BEACH

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $485,000

A character filled home hand built by the well-respected Bundaberg builder Alan Gibbs in the year 2000. Featuring high cathedral ceilings, tumble bricks, the use...

BRICK and TILE HOME IS BETTER THAN A UNIT

20 Thygesen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $229,000

This very neat and tidy brick and tile home built in 1997 located on a corner allotment across from Park. The home offers an attached roller door garage with...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!