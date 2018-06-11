REVIEW: Heart, lung programs to stay put

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has been advised the HeartStart cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs contract will be extended for a further six months to December 30.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has been advised the HeartStart cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs contract will be extended for a further six months to December 30. TAHLIA STEHBENS

COMMUNITY outrage sparked a review of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's decision last month to absorb the lung and heart services delivered by the Branyan Super Clinic, and a decision has now been made.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has been advised the HeartStart cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs contract will be extended for a further six months to December 30.

"I'm grateful to the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service for listening to the community's desire to see these vital programs continue and I look forward to seeing a long-term common sense solution to ensure its longevity,” Mr Bennett said.

"I have only ever asked for the patients to be put first.

"I look forward to further discussions with the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service to provide the best outcomes for these patients.”

The result comes after Mr Bennett and patients of the HeartStart programs spoke out against the decision.

As reported last month, the HeartStart cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs have helped more than 9000 Bundaberg residents since their inception in 1994, with the LungSmart program caring for up to 250 patients a year.