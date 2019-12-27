Review calls for better flow of dam information

SCIENTIA potestas est – it’s a Latin phrase translated to “knowledge is power” and it’s at the heart of key recommendations made in the recent Paradise Dam review.

Among the Paradise Dam Preparedness Review’s 17 recommendations, three reference including more details in the Emergency Action Plan.

The majority of the rest detail the need to have comprehensive and easily accessible information about the risks and state of Paradise Dam to allow stakeholders and the community to make informed decisions for managing risks.

The Bundaberg and North Burnett Local Disaster Management Plan documents were also frequently mentioned as needing to deliver a better level of information.

More community engagement programs could also be held.

An EAP is a guide for referable dams, like Paradise Dam, under the Water Supply (Safety and Reliability) Act 2008.

It must have provisions regarding identification, detection and management of dam hazards, as well as dam hazard and emergency events.

It must also detail how effective warnings and notifications are communicated to those potentially impacted.

One recommendation was to increase understanding of hazards and manage risks, the potential failure of Paradise Dam should be included as a separate risk within the Bundaberg LDMP.

For enhanced community understanding, it was suggested that flood scenarios in the EAP be published including in a format that can be used by public mapping systems.

It was also suggested that entities need to have a shared understanding of forecast information for dam failure events during a flood.

This would include flood wave travel time, speed and height.

EAPs should cover responsibilities of relevant stakeholders.

The review found that flooding due to water coming from the dam was not seen as a significant risk by those surveyed and due to a lack of information the community did not fully understand the risk from Paradise Dam.

It was recommended Sunwater develop and deliver a sustainable communication strategy on community safety issues and risk connected with Paradise Dam to enable the community to make informed choices about disaster management and act on them.