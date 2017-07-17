REVIEW: Bundaberg Women in Voice

Women in Cabaret hit high notes at the Moncrieff on Wednesday.

"WHEN I sing a cappella, I feel I'm at my most vulnerable - but I also feel my strongest.”

So said jazz singer Ruby Mills to the crowd at the Moncrieff on Wednesday.

She captured the theme of Women In Voice perfectly.

The concept began in Brisbane and it is all about taking talented women out of their comfort zones - and singing songs they might not otherwise have the chance to.

And with the freedom to experiment, four Bundaberg women, Mills, Suellen Cusack-Greensill, Natalie Greer and Jessica Modolo, created something special.

While Mills went sans accompaniment to channel Etta James, opera singer Cusack-Greensill strapped on a guitar for a John Denver number.

Leaving on a Jet Plane captured her own homesickness on the world stage, leaving her farmer husband and baby at home.

Modolo branched out in an unexpected direction.

"If you'd told me six months ago I'd be singing a set of country songs, I would not have believed you,” she said, before a smooth rendition of Dolly Parton.

Greer hit the hearts of many in the crowd taking her classical approach to the 70s and 80s rock and roll "my dad played when I was growing up”.

While everyone was getting their head around how so much talent came out of one regional city, the foursome came together in harmony for Hunters and Collectors' Throw Your Arms Around Me, each injecting their own style into the ballad, earning a standing ovation before the set's end.

They finished with the oft-covered Hallelujah.

"Cliche,” this writer thought cynically...but before the song was over, those four strong women brought me to tears.