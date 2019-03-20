Reverend explains why we need religion as faith declines

IT MAY be a popular R.E.M song, but Losing My Religion is also the reality of a third of the Wide Bay, according to ABS Census data from 2011-2016.

The data highlights a 33 per cent increase in people identifying as "no religion" from 2011-2016 while there was a 29 per cent increase in Bundaberg and 45 per cent increase in Australia.

Reverend Andrew Schmidt from the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in West Bundaberg has seen the decline first-hand.

As represented by the data, Catholic association declined by -1.1 per cent, Anglican by -9.3, Eastern Orthodox by -20 per cent, Lutheran by -27 per cent and Islam by -8.1 per cent.

Pentecostal belief saw an increase by 22 per cent, Buddhism by 19 per cent and Hinduism by 18 per cent.

Rev Schmidt said the disparity in religious belief between the generations was glaringly evident.

"Part of that is our own fault," he said.

"In the breadth of Christianity we have often allowed the loudest voices to dominate the conversation, and when it is all loud voices, it is only a small step to descend into a shouting match.

"I cannot imagine people being inspired to seek out a community that is marked by internal strife and turmoil, even if they have an experience of the loving presenceof God in their lives."

Rev Schmidt said those loud voices have also stereotyped Christians as being anti-science, anti-LGBTQI, anti-Muslim and more.

"Stereotypes always remove the nuance from a conversation, but it would be easy to see why an increase in scientific literacy, combined with the perception of religion as being antithetical to science would leave many people with the view that it had nothing of benefit to offer," he said.

"Certainly the child abuse cases and the scandalous way in which it was hidden by many churches has not helped our reputation in the community.

"Can you picture a person, trying to raise a good and moral child thinking about joining a church in the midst of the outworking of Royal Commission hearings? The fact that some did is a deeply powerful testimony to the lived faith of many people in their respective communities."

He said the local trend away from religion mirrored an international phenomenon.

But Rev Schmidt said it was also important people responded accurately to Census data.

"I can easily imagine a family that in 2011 would have indicated that they where Anglican, because the dad went to an Anglican high school, but they would never consider becoming active members of their faith community. In 2016, with the cultural shifts that have occurred, that family would accurately indicate 'No religion'," he said.

"What that does mean is that those who indicated a faith tradition did so as actual practitioners. So although the numbers do not look good, they are not as bad in many ways as one would think, just more accurate."

Rev Schmidt said it was important to think about the implications moving forward.

"In the first instance we could imagine a world, as John Lennon describes, with no religion. Some people may think it would be a paradise, but I suspect it may be missing much richness," he said.

"Without wishing to discount the harm that has been done in the name of religious faiths, I believe the good that has been done is greater.

"I also do not believe it would be possible for people to ever be truly without religion, it seems baked into our very nature. The religious zeal that surrounds Anzac Day is a clear recognition of the religious dimension to the secular life in Australia."

Rev Schmidt's pragmatic side thinks churches will continue to decline till we meet a new normal.

"This will mean a decrease in the social and community support that faith groups provide, and I guess we just have to hope that others will pick that up, but I am not convinced there will be many who do," he said.

"We have seen over the last few years an increase in 'single cause' groups, but not broad collectives with a concern for what I would describe as all of God's creation. I have not observed, for example, sports clubs sponsoring homeless shelters or even refugee advocacy groups (which I admire deeply) founding hospitals.

"In our current society this leaves only the government as a broad agency for social justice and compassion, something that I am not sure is a good idea in the long run."

Rev Schmidt said his most optimistic view is that the numbers will change as our culture changes.

"Over time I hope that our communities will become more adept at listening to the nuanced conversations that do occur in faith communities," he said.

"I hope that more people will start to truly recognise a spirituality within themselves and seek to develop it in community. I do believe that the Christian community has much to offer people, including a place to belong and a story that is bigger than themselves, but which has a place for them.

"For me as a religious person the question is, do I give up in despair, fatalistically resign myself, or act in hope?"