Reverend blesses everything from mice to snakes

MORE than 800 years ago, a saint was born who would come to be known as the patron saint of animals.

St Francis of Assisi is believed to have had a special connection to all the world's creatures and each year, those who believe celebrate the saint in early October.

It's this legacy that has led to animal blessing ceremonies being held for hundreds of years.

Reverend Andrew Schmidt, who has held four blessing ceremonies at the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in Bundaberg, says it's a time to remember that humans have a responsibility to safeguard all creation.

"There's a myth that humans are separate from creation, but we're not, we're part of it,” he said.

At the most recent ceremony, held on Sunday, Rev Schmidt said even pet mice were brought in to receive a prayer.

The annual service focuses on songs celebrating creation and during the eucharist pets are each given a short prayer of thanks and a treat.

As for the controversial debate on whether animals have souls, Rev Schmidt said the teaching goes right back to the ancient Hebrew definition that everything that lives does indeed have a soul.

"The readings we chose on Sunday describe Heaven as being filled with all God's creation,” he said.

"Every animal has a soul.”

Rev Schmidt said over the years, he had blessed many a creature.

"We had a parrot join us,” he said.

"Last year, we had a turtle and the year before that we had quails or chickens.”

Blessings are not just for the cute and cuddly though.

At one ceremony on the Gold Coast, Rev Schmidt had a special visitor.

The Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary brought in a little crocodile named Schnappi, after the YouTube sensation.

"They were very good and taped his mouth,” Rev Schmidt laughed.

Rev Schmidt said it was important for humans to keep in mind that they were all part of God's planning.

"Just remember we are all part of God's good creation and to give thanks for that,” he said.

Red Collar Rescue gets a helping hand

Red Collar Rescue's Tracey Amos says there's a little extra blessing that comes with being involved in the church's annual ceremony - a 100 per cent success rate of adoption with the rescue dogs who take part.

There is hope that Brandy, the rescue dog who attended Sunday's event, will find her new home soon.

"Hopefully she finds a home out of it,” Ms Amos said.

"Every year we take a different dog along and they get blessed.

"A bird flew in halfway through the first service so it was destined to be blessed.”

Donations were collected at the blessing ceremony and will help out as the shelter gets their new premises under way.

"They did a cash injection considering the shelter being built and (recent outbreak of) parvo and everything,” Ms Amos said.

Anyone wanting to get in the giving spirit in the lead-up to Christmas can donate a gift for Red Collar's shelter dogs at Vet Cross on Inglis Court.

The gifts will be handed to the dogs at the shelter's Christmas party on December 16.

"All the dogs get their presents,” Ms Amos said.

Red Collar Rescue in a non-profit charity that saves death row dogs in the region.

To find out more, head to https://bit.ly/2pQdcep or call 0438 869 085.