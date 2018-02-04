Revenge is bittersweet for Zielke and the Lions

GRINNERS: Bundy's Emma Zielke (second left) celebrates with Brisbane teammates after their win.

AUSSIE RULES: Never doubt the roar of the Brisbane Lions women's team when they are led by Bundaberg's Emma Zielke.

That's the message after the Lions defeated Adelaide in the opening game of the AFL women's season.

Brisbane maintained its unbeaten run in the regular season with a 12-point win over the defending champions at Norwood Oval.

The side gained some revenge for last season's loss by over-running the Crows in a rampant second half.

Down by 10 points at half time, the Lions kicked the final three goals of the match to once again prove the doubters wrong about their premiership credentials.

New Lions forward Jess Wuetschner kicked two goals with fellow forward Sabrina Frederick-Taub dominating the contest with 10 marks.

"To start 2018 with four points means the world to us, especially in round one against a tough crowd," Zielke told Channel 7 after the game.

"We expected a physical contest, which they brought.

"I'm glad we could get that one out of the way and we can focus on round two. I'm proud of the girls."

Zielke played her part as well, dominating in the midfield in her best game for the club.

Leading from the front she had 18 disposals including 10 kicks and eight handballs.

She also made four tackles and importantly had four inside 50 entries.

"I've been able to get a full pre-season done," she said.

"I'm pretty happy to be able to play footy again.

"We've put in some pretty hard work and we're going to enjoy this one."

When the NewsMail spoke to her last week Zielke said that was the aim for the season, to lead from the front.

"I want to be able to be better around stoppages, if I'm in the middle," she said.

"And I want to really lift my communication in there as well.

"I feel there is more responsibility on me with 13 new girls in the team."

The Lions will take on the Bulldogs this Sunday.