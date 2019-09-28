Revealing insights: Price for each air kilometre

INCREASE: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the airport had set a new record for throughput in the 2015/16 financial year with 167,128 passengers departing through its gates.

BUYING a Qantas airfare ticket to travel to Brisbane in six months would cost a Bundaberg resident 56 cents per kilometre.

That is higher than it would be for most direct routes to major Queensland communities except Fraser Coast, at 64 cents per km.

The minimum cost of available Brisbane routes to eight different Queensland communities for one-way flights on March 27, 2020, were calculated by distance, and compared to interstate flights.

The most expensive ticket was a flight to Mount Isa, at $433, but considering the distance that meant 27c a km.

Gladstone flyers would pay 35 cents per km, Rockhampton would pay 29 cents per km, and Mackay would pay 17 cents per km.

But Gladstone flyers would have to drive or pre-plan, considering the km cost ratio would jump to 53 cents a km if buying the ticket a week before the flight.

In this study, there was no variation for Bundaberg travellers who booked in a week and in six months, as the cheapest ticket offered for each date was $164 — which was the standard fare throughout the year.

A Qantas spokeswoman was shown the figures, but she said that distance was only one of the many factors involved in airline operations.

Airport charges as well as labour, fuel and maintenance costs also had a bearing with route costs.

“Fares on regional routes are often higher than on capital city or international routes because costs in regional places are higher, and these costs are spread across a smaller number of passengers,” she said.

The cost per kilometre was cheaper for interstate flights, and in six months, Brisbane flights to Sydney would be 16 cents per km, Melbourne would be 13 cents per km, Perth would be 7 cents per km. It would cost 8 cents per km when flying to London, but that considered the increased mileage travelling the route through Singapore and Dubai.

Bundaberg Regional Council’s airport spokesman Greg Barnes said the cost of airfares “comes down to commercial reality”, and that a recent Senate inquiry into regional airfares showed little could be done to address market arrangements.

Cr Barnes said that capacity, demand and competition also had an impact on costs, and so did the increased need for airport security.

The council negotiated with Qantas and Alliance Airlines to reduce prices and understood residents’ concerns about last-minute airfare costs.

“We’re pleased that following those meetings, both airlines offered attractive discounts on some advance purchase fares,” Cr Barnes said.