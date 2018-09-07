Neighbour's bizarre final words with shooting victim

Geoff Wilson Drive, Norman Gardens after a man was shot dead by police following a disturbance.

NORMAN Gardens resident Trent Deen says a New Zealand man killed in a shooting incident was acting "jumpy" just two hours before his death.

Police were called to a disturbance on Geoff Wilson Drive, Norman Gardens about 7.10pm on Friday, August 31 when two officers confronted the man, before he reportedly threatened them with a knife and he was shot. He died at the scene.

Mr Deen was playing basketball and shooting hoops in the driveway with a mate a few doors down from his home when the shooting victim came to the fence.

He told Mr Deen and his friend that his dog, a red nose pitbull, was on heat, warning them to be careful with their own dogs.

Mr Deen said they chatted for a while, mainly about dogs.

He described the man's demeanour as a bit jumpy and thought he had been drinking.

"The conversation was really random," he said.

"It was a bit bizarre. One thing I did notice when I was talking to him was his eyes were looking here, there and everywhere."

About two hours after this conversation, Mr Deen's friend rang him and said the guy they were talking too earlier was dead.

His friend said he heard three shots.

"It's just crazy, I was really taken by surprise," Mr Deen said.

"When you talk to someone, you don't think two hours later they could be dead.

"I was gobsmacked."

Mr Deen has lived in Norman Gardens for two years and says it was really out of character for the neighbourhood.

"We have a good area, everybody knows everybody, you feel safe," he said.

"It really came by surprise."

Mr Deen said despite Norman Gardens being a good area, it highlighted that crime can happen anywhere.

"In some of the richest suburbs in Melbourne, there are drug circles," he said.

"Living in a nice area doesn't really define the people that live here."

Police have not been able to release the identity or name of the deceased man due to his family's wishes.

Mr Deen confirmed the man, aged 36 years, came from New Zealand.

It is believed he had not been living in Rockhampton for long.

The shooting incident is under police investigation with the Ethical Standards Command.