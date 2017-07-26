REVEALED: Your thoughts on region's big (and small) issues

RESULTS of NewsMail online polls have revealed the feelings of locals on various issues.

Following a two-car crash, a poll asking whether locals wanted the stop sign reinstated at the intersection of Pitt and Hurst Sts revealed 86% of voters wanted it back.

The sign was recently changed to a give way.

Meanwhile, 79% of people who voted in a poll asking if they wanted a new hospital and a Bargara high school said yes.

Just 2% said no, while 8% said they only wanted a Bargara high school and 8% said they only wanted a new hospital.

A poll on the James's Place cafe sign which has stirred controversy over its use of a second S after the apostrophe revealed a tight contest.

Of more than 500 voters, only 42% said they preferred the spelling with the extra S.

Debate raged over the sign, but an English expert said it was perfectly acceptable.

There was good news for the region though, with a recent poll asking people what they'd rate Bundy out of five.

The majority of people ranked the city a four or five.

And just for fun: