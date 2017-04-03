29°
News

First look at Sunshine Plaza after $400m expansion

Kathy Sundstrom
| 3rd Apr 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now
The Amaroo Street entry.
The Amaroo Street entry.

TAKE your first sneak peek at how the Sunshine Coast's most popular shopping centre will look in the future.

Lendlease has revealed its artist impressions and new look logo for the Sunshine Plaza exclusively to the Sunshine Coast Daily.

The Plaza's $400 million expansion is in full swing since commencing in late 2016.

SUNSHINE PLAZA ALERTS: Keep up-to-date on the $400m expansion with email and mobile alerts

And with the project due for completion by Christmas next year, Lendlease has provided a small insight into what customers can expect for their future shopping and entertainment experience.

Lendlease engaged global architecture, planning and design firm Callison RTKL to lead the creative design process for the centre expansion and to set the long-term vision for Sunshine Plaza.

The new Cornmeal Promenade precinct.
The new Cornmeal Promenade precinct.

A Lendlease spokeswoman said the design was "inspired by extensive consumer research and represents the guest experience of locals and tourists alike".

Callison RTKL's website showed it had been behind the development of other major centres worldwide, including the shopping arena at the Los Angeles International Airport and the Dubai Creek Harbour.

Reader poll

Are you excited about the Sunshine Plaza revamp and expansion?

  • View Results


Lendlease head of retail Gary Horwitz said he was thrilled with the progress to date on the Sunshine Plaza redevelopment and hoped the local community would embrace the new exterior concepts presented to the Sunshine Coast Council this week.

"Sunshine Plaza has always been renowned as a very unique shopping centre set on the natural waterway of Cornmeal Creek," Mr Horwitz said.

"When the centre first opened in 1994 it was met with a great amount of excitement, and we intend to deliver something just as special with this redevelopment.

"We want to create an amazing space that reflects the best lifestyle qualities the Sunshine Coast is famous for, and embraces our role as a central hub for locals and tourists."

11 stores we want to open in the Sunshine Plaza expansion

Sunshine Plaza expansion to create thousands of jobs

Key features of the redevelopment include expanding along Cornmeal Creek to create a new outdoor waterfront dining experience.

Mr Horwitz said this would become "Cornmeal Promenade".

The "indoor/outdoor experience" the Plaza is famous for would also be further enhanced.

Callison RTKL crafted a brand vision for the future Sunshine Plaza with the overarching theme 'Home is my Holiday'.

The intent was to "represent the guest experience of locals and tourists alike when they visit the centre, and has been referenced to inform all aspects of the centre's design and brand refresh".

Callison RTKL senior vice president Katie Sprague said they understood how special Sunshine Plaza was to the community and to the Lendlease teams involved in its evolution.

"We were committed to design something that was tailor made to Maroochydore, creating relevant connections: The new phase to the existing, an urban development to nature, and the wonderful people to a place they have long called home."

The Sunshine Plaza's new logo.
The Sunshine Plaza's new logo.

With a brand look must come a brand new logo and the trademark splash of yellow sun the Plaza has been known for is going to be replaced.

Instead the logo has been update to a new contemporary design in the shape of the sun, with water reflected through the "colour and droplets to capture the essence of the Sunshine Coast and its people.

Sunshine Plaza Centre Manager, Michael Manwaring said the new logo would align the Sunshine Plaza brand with the revitalised centre when it is completed late next year.

"The logo design represents a central hub where people gather and come together, and reflects the aspirational retail mix that Sunshine Plaza will provide to the community as part of its $400 million expansion." he said.

Construction works are currently on track and progressing well, with more than 200 construction personnel on site daily through the current phase of construction.

Key activities include the new Kmart multi-level carpark, additional two-level Myer rooftop parking, a new Myer loading dock and various in ground services.

On completion, customers would enjoy more than 34,000 square metres of additional retail space with the region's first David Jones department store, a new BIG W, a refurbished Myer, a new Amaroo Street mall entrance, Cornmeal Promenade dining precinct, large format fashion operators and over 100 new speciality stores, bringing highly sought-after fashion brands to the Sunshine Coast.

The transformation of the centre is due for completion prior to Christmas 2018.

 
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  lendlease shopping sunshine coast development sunshine plaza sunshine plaza redevelopment

Council report card one year into the job

Council report card one year into the job

IT'S been more than year since Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey swept to power with a landslide victory at the 2016 Bundaberg Regional Council election.

Police want to speak to this man

Do you know this man?

Do you know him?

"I thought Pauline was a person fighting for the battlers"

"I thought Pauline was this ordinary person, fighting for battlers"

Strong police presence on our roads

Police will be out in force on the roads this Easter break.

Drive safely these school holidays

Local Partners

Coin collection honours heroes

AN EXCLUSIVE one-off collection featuring four "copper" 25 cent coins is set to be released in Australia - and you're first in line.

An immigrant's sweet trek from Italy to Bundy

JOURNEY MAN: A young John Santalucia with sugar cane ready to harvest.

Cane farmer shares his family story

Bundy band to play at Splendour in the Grass

Bundy band Good Boy are looking forward to playing at Splendour this year.

Great news for Good Boy

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Soldiers' stories at Moncrieff

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Realities of life for a soldier.

Married At First Sight brides expose conditions

‘Treated like monkeys’: Married At First Sight brides Lauren Bran and Susan Rawlings hit out.

When Hamish met Andy: How it all began

Hamish and Andy met way back in 2000.

Andy Lee has revealed how he first met Hamish Blake.

The haunting tale of Hanging Rock

Strange things happened when Picnic at Hanging Rock producer Pat Lovell visiting the actual rock in Victoria.

A group of girls vanished at one of Australia’s creepiest spots.

Grinspoon announces 27-date national tour

Grinspoon are coming back together to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of their debut record.

LISMORE rock band is getting back together for 20th anniversary.

The life and women of The Candyman

Travers Beynon, ‘The Candyman’ with his bevy of beautiful women (he has his hand on his wife’s bottom)

So why is he called The Candyman?

Meghan Markle’s sister releasing ‘tell-all’ memoir

Kensington Palace confirms her relationship with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle's sister is hoping to profit from the relationship

Married at First Sight’s Nadia Stamp dropped ‘like hot cake’

Nadia Stamp during the Married at First Sight reunion show.

Nadia Stamp says she was dropped as soon as cameras stopped rolling

CITY FRINGE LIVING - 4,086m2 WITH TOWN WATER

30 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,086m2...

SMALL ACREAGE LIVING ON CITY FRINGE WITH TOWN WATER

32 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4061m2 allotment...

4,559m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER ON CITY FRINGE

22 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,559m2...

6,132m2 WITH TOWN WATER AND RURAL OUTLOOK

31 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $160,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water, a rural outlook and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build...

3,958m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER AND NO REAR NEIGHBOURS

25 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family...

MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK!!

13 Curtis Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Unit 5 3 2 $329,900

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE AND MADE CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS THE PROPERTY MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK - 3 UNITS, 1,164m2 RES B ALLOTMENT Here is an...

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 7 3 4 $825,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $310,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $309,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!