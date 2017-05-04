REVEALED: Your favourite places for breakfast

BUNDABERG loves a good breakfast, and when we asked our Facebook audience they had plenty of kind words about eateries around the town.
More than 30 local businesses scored a mention, from state champion Indulge to Moore Park's Upper Crust Cafe.
13 AMAZING BUNDY BREAKFASTS IN PHOTOS
North Bundaberg's Oodies Cafe clocked up masses of recommendations, putting it at the top of the list of our Facebookers' favourites.
"Definitely Oodies cafe over north, best place for breakfast, so delicious," Amy Roberts said.
Bre Powell agreed.
"Oddies is beautiful," she said, adding that she was also a big fan of relative newcomer Grindstone Cafe.
Other cafes that scored highly included Indulge, the Windmill at Bargara, At James's Place, River Cruz Cafe, Grindstone Cafe and Leaf n Bean.
Favourite spots for breakfast:
- Oodies Cafe
- Indulge
- Grindstone Cafe
- Windmill at Bargara
- River Cruz Cafe
- At James's Place
- Leaf n Bean
- Casablanca on See
- Cuppatime Cafe
- Coffee at Kelly's
- Alowishus Delicious
- Seaside Cafe
- Penny Lane Gardens
- Arrow Bean
- Reds for Coffee
- Sea Gypsy
- C5 Bistro
- Frangipani's Cafe
- Kacys
- TwoCan Yard Bar
- Rosie Blu Gourmet Deli
- Cafe 1928
- Muffin Break Hinkler
- Breeze at Innes Park
- Upper Crust Cafe
- RJ's Rock 'n' Roll Diner
- Bundaberg RSL Club
- Targo St Bakehouse
- Grandman's Kitchen
- H20 Bistro
- Melting Moments the Kafe