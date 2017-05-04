REVEALED: Your favourite places for breakfast

BUNDABERG loves a good breakfast, and when we asked our Facebook audience they had plenty of kind words about eateries around the town.

More than 30 local businesses scored a mention, from state champion Indulge to Moore Park's Upper Crust Cafe.

North Bundaberg's Oodies Cafe clocked up masses of recommendations, putting it at the top of the list of our Facebookers' favourites.

"Definitely Oodies cafe over north, best place for breakfast, so delicious," Amy Roberts said.

Bre Powell agreed.

"Oddies is beautiful," she said, adding that she was also a big fan of relative newcomer Grindstone Cafe.

Other cafes that scored highly included Indulge, the Windmill at Bargara, At James's Place, River Cruz Cafe, Grindstone Cafe and Leaf n Bean.

