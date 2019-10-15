REVEALED: Why Hospital meeting was postponed for a week

A MEETING for the Bundaberg Hospital development project was postponed for one week to allow an important document to be considered.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health spokesperson yesterday confirmed the postponement to the NewsMail but rejected claims the postponement related to the fallout following the recent dismissal of former chief executive, Adrian Pennington.

The push for a new hospital to service the region for the next few decades is the biggest infrastructure project on Bundaberg's horizon.

"The project steering committee driving the detailed business case for a new hospital in Bundaberg meets monthly and continues to do so," the spokesperson said.

"The most recent meeting was postponed by a week to allow an important consultation document, which would not have been ready the previous week, to be completed for discussion and consideration.

"The business case remains a priority and work is proceeding as normal."

The spokesperson also allayed concerns about the project with Debbie Carroll stepping into the Acting chief executive role for the whole health service.

"Debbie Carroll remains in the role of Acting Chief Executive, and staff will be advised at an appropriate time regarding any changes to arrangements," the spokesperson said.

"In the meantime, Director of Infrastructure Peter Heath is assisting with the business case to ensure it maintains the necessary momentum."

Earlier this year Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk backed the business case for a new hospital for the region.

Expressions of interest to identify a site for the new facility closed early last month.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service says it needed between 15-20 hectares for the project.

The site is required to be within 17km of the CBD, low flood risk, accessible by public transport and value for money.

The construction could cost anywhere between $500 million and $1.5 billion, making it the biggest-ever project ever undertaken in Bundaberg.