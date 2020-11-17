REVEALED: Who won Bundaberg 2020 RFDS Local Hero Award

Extensive volunteer support of the Flying Doctor, spearheaded by a former patient, has led to the Rotary Club of Bundaberg winning the 2020 RFDS Local Hero Award for Bundaberg.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) (RFDS) today announced nine regional Local Hero Award winners – each representing one of its base locations.

The annual Local Hero Awards, proudly supported by Ergon Energy Retail, Seven News Queensland and Queensland Country Life, recognise Queenslanders who have donated their time and energy to keep the Flying Doctor in the air and assisting the communities which need it the most.

The Rotary Club of Bundaberg has been an integral part of the local community for many years, supporting many organisations, including the RFDS, through their fundraising and volunteer efforts.

The club this year supported the opening of the new RFDS Bundaberg Base with a generous donation, as well as performing extensive work to establish gardens at the new base.

Rotary Club of Bundaberg members Frank Hayes, Matt Griffiths and Chris Palmer.

Matt Griffiths, who had previously been transported by the RFDS, rallied more than 40 of his fellow Rotary members to assist with the manual labour required to landscape the new base.

Mr Griffiths further assisted the relocation by moving furniture and equipment from the old base to the new location. He also has a close working relationship with the RFDS Bundaberg Volunteer Auxiliary, providing them with access to Rotary events at which they can fundraise.

RFDS (Queensland Section) CEO Meredith Staib congratulated the Rotary Club of Bundaberg on winning the 2020 RFDS Local Hero Award winner for Bundaberg.

“The calibre of nominations was incredibly high. Such was the difficulty in determining just nine regional winners, we acknowledged five other nominees with special awards honouring their contribution,” she said.

“Gordon Dean was recognised for his tireless efforts as a member of the RFDS Bundaberg Auxiliary with the Hugh McKay Award.

“On behalf of the RFDS I would like to congratulate all winners for their efforts to support the Flying Doctor. I would also like to thank every single nominee for their ongoing efforts to keep us in the air.

“We simply could not perform the work we do without the help of our supporters, so it gives me great pleasure to take this opportunity to recognise their hard work.”

Ergon Energy Retail Executive General Manager Ayesha Razzaq said the business was proud to extend its support to recognise the outstanding efforts of regional Queenslanders in a year that had been extremely hard on many.

“Reading through the nominations, I am impressed with the lengths these community members go to in assisting the RFDS, they are all winners. I’m really looking forward to hearing who this year’s overall hero is and sharing how they‘ll use the community grant to continue to help others,” she said.

“This is our fifth year as a proud partner of the Local Hero Awards, which also coincides with us reaching the very special milestone of 20 years since we partnered with the RFDS. The awards are also an opportunity to thank our customers and employees who’ve helped raise close to $15.5 million for the vital work of the RFDS in that time.”

Rotary Club of Bundaberg members Frank Hayes and Matt Griffiths.

Ms Staib said Queenslanders were now encouraged to vote for the 2020 RFDS Local Hero Award winner for Queensland, who would win a $7,500 grant to give back to their community.

“You can learn more about each of our regional winners by viewing video packages online and then voting for the person or group which you believe should be crowned our overall winner for Queensland,” she said.

Vote for the 2020 Queensland RFDS Local Hero by visiting www.rfdslocalhero.com.au/

