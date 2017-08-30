26°
REVEALED: Who Sportsbet thinks will win next elections

Sportsbet says Labor will win Federal Government, but the LNP will take the state.
Crystal Jones
by

SPORTSBET has revealed who it believes will win the upcoming state and federal elections.

The online betting site uses various factors to calculate who it believes will win elections.

Overall, the stakes don't look promising for One Nation, who have $21 odds of winning power in both the upcoming state and federal elections.

The party in Queensland who elects a premier is tipped to be the LNP, with $1.75 odds compared to Labor's $2.

However, those odds are contrasted by the federal prediction.

Labor is tipped to take government with $1.55 odds.

The LNP sits at $2.40 to win.

The chances of an Australian Conservatives party supplying the next prime minister are highly unlikely according to the site, with odds at $101.

Official dates have not been called for either election, but the federal election is believed to be taking place in 2019, with the state election possible in the early part of next year.

