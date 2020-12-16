REVEALED: When work on Isis Hwy overtaking lane will start

Works on a new overtaking lane for the Isis Highway are set to begin this month with minor works before things ramp up in the new year.

ISIS Highway motorists will benefit from a safer, more efficient journey as works begin on a westbound overtaking lane between Bundaberg and Childers.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the upgrades would ease congestion and deliver safer trips for road users.

“This section between Bundaberg and Childers carries between 4,300 and 6,600 vehicles per day and sadly, there have been four fatal accidents in the area where the overtaking lanes will be located,” Mr Pitt said.

“The westbound overtaking lane, between Park Estate Drive intersection and Wyper Park Scout Camp access road, will improve traffic flow leaving Bundaberg.

“A dedicated, right-turn lane will also be added at the Scout Camp access road.”

Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith said the new overtaking lane would be a great addition to the Isis Highway between Bundaberg and Childers.

“Our community has been strong in its response to the pandemic, managing the health impacts and keeping community transmission away from Bundaberg,” Mr Smith said.

“Because of that, the Queensland Government is now able to invest in better roads with the Australian Government, free TAFE for under-25s, more frontline health staff and the $42.5 million levee in our city’s east as part of Queensland’s economic recovery plan.

“The new overtaking lanes will play an important role in bolstering the route for freight, tourist and commuter traffic, in creating jobs and supporting our region’s $4.28 billion economy.”

Minor work will start before Christmas, with roadworks ramping up in January 2021.

Work will generally be carried out Monday to Saturday, 7am to 6pm.

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack said the new overtaking lane would help get drivers home sooner and safer.

“The Australian Government has committed $4 million to make the highway safer and better connect the Childers and Bundaberg communities,” he said.

“This project demonstrates the Australian Government’s commitment to improving roads across regional Australia.

“Across Australia, we continue to roll out these types of projects to lay the economic foundation for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

State Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the jointly funded project would add to the $42.5 million locked in by the Queensland Government to improve safety on the highway, as well as works already underway at the Broadway Drive intersection at Branyan – projects part of the state’s economic recovery plan.

“Thousands of truck drivers, families and businesses rely on the Isis and Bruce Highways every day, which is why we’re delivering $20 million in Bruce upgrades north of Childers, more than $40 million to improve safety on the Isis Highway and now new overtaking lanes,” he said.

The project is jointly funded under the Australian Government’s Roads of Strategic Importance initiative, to help connect regional businesses to local and international markets and better connect regional communities.

The Australian Government’s contribution also forms part of the over $260 million Hinkler Regional Deal between the Australian Government, Fraser Coast Regional Council and Bundaberg Regional Council.

The Australian Government has committed $4 million and the Queensland Government $1 million.

Motorists are reminded to obey all signs and traffic controller directions during construction.

