REVEALED: When the new East Bundy KFC will open

Dunemann Constructions foreman Greg Schnitzerling on the new KFC site in Bargara Road. Mike Knott BUN010419KFC1

GET finger lickin' ready Bundy, works have begun on the new East KFC store, in what's sure to be music to the ears of fried chicken fans.

Dunemann Constructions foreman Greg Schnitzerling has 33 years experience building KFC stores and spoke to the NewsMail from the Bargara Rd site today.

If you're wondering, yes, the store has been built to specifically accommodate drive-through traffic, and Mr Schnitzerling said it would be able to handle up to 75 per cent of trade from customers who don't want to leave their cars.

Work began last Monday to prepare the site, and Mr Schnitzerling said the two-phase operation, which is the base build followed by the fit-out, would be wrapped up in about four months.

"We're hoping to have the slab poured before Easter and the car park will start around about the same time," he said.

"The base build should be finished by June 22. And the handover for opening should be about early August - the first week of August."

During his 30-plus years building KFCs with Dunemann Construction's, Mr Schnitzerling's third job was actually renovating Bundy's Bourbong St KFC in 1985, and he was back here again for another round of renovations on the same store five years ago.

"I've been everywhere (building KFCs), North Queensland, Darwin," he said.

"We'd probably build two a year. I've been back to some of them, two or even three times for major renos.

"We also originally built the Sizzler here, back 25 or so years ago."

Mr Schnitzerling said KFC designs had changed over the years and three different architectures were used to design slightly different stores, to keep them looking fresh.

"They still keep with the corporate colours but it gives them a bit of a style change," he said.

"This one (East Bundaberg) is pretty standard, it's not much different to the other Bundaberg store, but its got a much better drive-though, a far better one.

"The one in town ... because it's so hard to use, probably only 50-60 per cent of trade is drive-through," he said.,

"This one will take 75 per cent of the trade through the drive-through, no worries at all."

Mr Schnitzerling said the new store will have two lanes in, and has been purpose-designed to accommodate 12 cars.

"In the early 80s none of the KFCs had drive-throughs," he said.

"The one in town was set up on a site that, back then, didn't have a drive-through."