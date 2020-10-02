Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A licensed brothel could soon return to Mackay if an application submitted to the Prostitution Licensing Authority this year is successful.
A licensed brothel could soon return to Mackay if an application submitted to the Prostitution Licensing Authority this year is successful.
Business

REVEALED: When Mackay could get its only brothel back

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
2nd Oct 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BROTHEL may once again operate in the region by 2021 if an application is approved.

Mackay has not had a brothel since Club 7 on Enterprise St in Paget shut down five years ago.

An application has been submitted to the Prostitution Licensing Authority.

It will be decided on sometime between now and next year.

More stories:

Why Mackay needs a brothel in the works

Detective gives more details on lab utensils, firearms found

WATCH: Mackay fisherman uses Ooshies to catch 100+ fish

If successful, it will bring the total number of brothels in Queensland to 22, following a successful application in March for one to open in Townsville.

The Mackay brothel will be limited to a maximum of five service rooms under Queensland law.

It will also be restricted to no more than eight sex workers at the brothel at any one time.

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

More Stories

mackay brothel mackay businesses our future mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NO GO: Council puts brakes on plans for proposed servo

        Premium Content NO GO: Council puts brakes on plans for proposed servo

        News During the BRC ordinary meeting Cr Dempsey said there had been extensive consultation about the proposal.

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        55 CHARGES: Man stole $8000 bike, credit cards in spree

        Premium Content 55 CHARGES: Man stole $8000 bike, credit cards in spree

        News Police tell court that none of the offences involved violence

        NAMED: 60 people expected to front court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 60 people expected to front court today

        News 60 people are listed to appear at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today