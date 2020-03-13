Menu
Burrito from Guzman y Gomez (GYG).
News

REVEALED: When Guzman y Gomez will reopen

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com
13th Mar 2020 3:35 PM
After being shut longer than anticipated Guzman y Gomez Bundaberg has announced when they will reopen their doors.

The NewsMail previously reported that the popular food chain had closed its doors to carry out renovations.

A sign on the business’s door read: “To our valued customers, we regret to inform you that GYG Bundaberg will be closed for renovations until March 9, 2020.”

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and look forward to serving you Bundaberg’s best Mexican food again from 10am on Monday, March 9.”

However, a spokesman from Guzman y Gomes said the repairs took longer than expected, keeping them shut for an extra week.

“After completing some repairs to the restaurant, which took a little longer than anticipated, we’re excited to let Bundaberg know that the doors are open and we can’t wait to welcome our guests back from Monday, March 16,” the spokesman said.

Bundaberg News Mail

