Friendly Society Private Hospital.
Friendly Society Private Hospital.
Health

REVEALED: When Bundy's new emergency dept will open

Mikayla Haupt
by
18th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG, the wait is nearly over for the opening of the region's second emergency department.

The Friendly Society Private Hospital is set to open their emergency department in late September.

Friendly Society Private Hospital Senior Manager of Business Development Stuart Bonnett said everything was on track for the emergency department opening next month.

"The emergency department will be opening on Tuesday, September 25 and will be open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm,” Mr Bonnett said.

Mr Bonnett said the former Friendlies Afterhours Medical Service had been renovated to make way for the new unit.

"We have been busy building for the past few months to reconfigure the space to a purpose-built level 4 emergency department,” he said.

"We have also recruited our ED nursing team, who have been training this week in the new unit and over the coming weeks we are expecting the remaining emergency department equipment to arrive.”

Mr Bonnett said the decision to open an emergency department came from patient feedback for a way to directly access The Friendlies.

"This is something our patients have been asking for for some time now, so we are happy we will be able to offer this service and provide a way for patients to easily express their choice of hospital if they need admission,” Mr Bonnett said.

"This ED is available for all patients not just for private patients, as most private health funds don't cover emergency department visits, so there will be an out-of-pocket fee for most patients - this information will be available on our website closer to opening.

"We are looking forward to offering the people of Bundaberg a greater choice for their healthcare needs.”

For more information and updates on the ED, visit www.thefriendlies.org.au/emergency.

