Burnett Heads Road at sunset on Monday evening.
Burnett Heads Road at sunset on Monday evening.
Revealed: When Bundy's cold spell will end

Geordi Offord
18th Jul 2019 9:36 AM
IT WAS another chilly night in the Bundaberg region with some areas seeing temperatures below five degrees.

Bundaberg dropped to 7.3 degrees just before midnight last night, with Gayndah recording a chilly three degrees.

Meanwhile, Hervey Bay dropped to 5.3 degrees and Maryborough saw an icy 2.2.

Kingaroy was the coldest recording -1.4 degrees this morning and Gympie reached 0.9.

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology Kimba Wong said maximum temperatures would start to heat up next week.

"The northerly wind flow will bring the temperatures up a bit, we'll have another cool night and them see temperatures increase during the weekend,” she said.

"There's also a slight chance of showers in the coastal areas on Sunday and Monday.”

