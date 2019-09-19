Revealed: What’s sending Bundy people to our hospital ED

WHAT’S sending Bundy paitents to the emergency room?

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has revealed the most common diagnoses of presentations to its emergency departments, giving a snapshot of health issues in the region and displaying the diverse nature of working in the emergency environment.

Last months emergency department data reveals that there were 11,062 presentations across the Wide Bay, up 10 per cent on the same month last year.

The figure includes 4,553 presentations at Bundaberg Hospital, with the five most common diagnoses being upper respiratory tract infection (178), possible cardiac chest pain (156), viral infection (121), lower abdominal pain (103) and ankle sprains/strains (64).

Despite the 10% year-on-year presentation numbers, including an 18% increase in the most urgent Category 1 patients and a 22% increase in Category 2 patients, WBHHS emergency departments continued to perform strongly during August.

The median waiting time was 18 minutes across the district and 78% of patients were either discharged or admitted within four hours of arriving.