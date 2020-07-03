REVEALED: What’s next for Bargara Tavern development

GREEN LIGHT: Artist impression of the newly approved tavern and bottle shop development in Bargara.

YOU could be enjoying a beverage and meal in the newly built Bargara Tavern by early 2022, should the development go to plan.

The realisation of the tavern and bottle shop is one step closer after the development was given a tick of approval in the Bundaberg Regional Council’s ordinary meeting on Tuesday.

Stockwell, original developer, owner and manager of Bargara Central confirmed it had received a development approval for a tavern and drive through liquor barn on the site.

Councillor Greg Barnes stepped out of the council meeting while the matter was presented to avoid any perceived conflicts of interest.

Stockwell’s managing director Mark Stockwell said development at the centre had been ongoing for more than two decades.

“We have been developing this centre for 23 years in line with population growth and the tavern will add to the centre’s existing appeal and continue its focus as the hub of the Coral Coast community,” Mr Stockwell said.

“Since the centre opened in 1997, it has been an important part of the community for all their grocery, services and social needs.

“We want Bargara Central to continue enjoying the community’s support and look forward to delivering them this fantastic entertainment venue.”

Construction is anticipated to start early next year, for an opening in early 2022.

The tavern proposed for Bargara Rd has a floor area of 800 sqm, including a 200 sqm outdoor covered beer garden, while the bottle shop, with drive-though capabilities, has a 400 sqm floor area.

During the meeting it was stated that the tavern would operate from 9am-1am and the bottle shop was set to run from 9am to 10pm.

Key matters considered throughout the assessment of the application included visual presentation and the potential for environmental impacts, specifically light impact on nesting turtles and noise.

Part of the recommendations included the need to fit dark sky compliant lighting, provision of an amended acoustic report.

