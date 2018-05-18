REVEALED: What's hot in winter fashion

VEST IS BEST: Haight & Ashbury's Erica Condon rocks the look.

BUNDABERG might not get the longest winter, but that shouldn't stop you looking good this chilly season.

Haight & Ashbury Boutique owner Kylie Giles said layering was always an option and vests make for a stylish addition.

"Layering long knits in earthy and pastel tones has been huge, which is a nice change from the black and grey we see all the time," Ms Giles said.

"Vests are still on trend and seem to follow through from season to season which are perfect for layering over longer knitwear as well."

The fashionista said many of the garments she stocked were 100 per cent cotton, which was perfect for the Bundaberg climate.

"You can dress up any outfit with a lightweight scarf," she said.

"We have such a short period of winter here but we do get that breeze, so scarves and vests are, most of the time, enough to keep us warm.

"As long as you've got the basics, all you need are a few staple pieces in your wardrobe - you don't need to spend a lot on winter clothing."

"As for footwear, a pair of ankle boots or lace up espadrilles go well."

For the gents, Ms Giles recommends a simple yet stylish look.

"A pair of chinos, some slip-on shoes and a well fitted, ribbed knit go a long way on a man," she said. As for winter don'ts, there are a few to keep in mind.

"Old oversized jumpers and tights are a definite no," she advises.

"And please don't wear a beanie. If head wear is your thing, go for a fedora."