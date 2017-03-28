REVEALED: What's going into Stockland Kensington

NEW LOOK: Stockland Kensington, the former Bunnings Building, will be opening soon.

IN LESS than two weeks customers will get their first look inside Bundaberg newest shopping complex, with Stockland Kensington to officially open at 8am on April 8.

The $30 million retail development in the former Bunnings building on Takalvan St will include a 4500sqm Coles supermarket with an in-store bakery, a healthy living section and a gourmet delicatessen featuring a decadent "cheese wall”.

The Reject Shop and Liquorland will also be a part of the centre while new eateries to include Sushi Bay - a conveyer-belt style of sushi restaurant that has 23 stores across New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory and Queensland, including stores in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Bundy Rice and Noodles Asian Takeaway, a local bakery, cafe and an additional two food tenants will also join the centre in the coming months.

Customers can also enjoy a bit of pampering at the new Ella Bache beautician and Kensington Palace nail bar will also to open at the end of the month.

The new shopping centre will focus on everyday local convenience offering customers a wide array of food and service retailers as well as over 250 covered parking bays.

The centre is expected to create about 70 new, local retail jobs for the region.

Stockland Kensington centre manager Peter Cocking said staff were looking forward to opening the centre in less than two weeks.

"We can't wait to open the new Stockland Kensington shopping centre, offering the very latest and greatest Coles supermarket design and fit-out as well as a diverse mix of retailers offering greater customer convenience for everyday needs,” he said.

To celebrate the opening of the new centre, Coles will host a free Community Carnival on April 7 from 4.30-8pm in the centre carpark.

The community can be part of a host of activities including cooking demonstrations from former MasterChef contestant Courtney Roulston, superhero face painting, free showbags, live bands and a range of rides for the whole family including slot cars, mini golf and laser skirmish.

"We look forward to offering the people of Bundaberg greater convenience and more choice in their retail needs,” Mr Cocking said.

"Stockland Kensington will provide the perfect place for the weekly grocery shop, or as a place to meet, eat, and socialise with family and friends.”

Construction on Stockland Kensington started in July last year and has generated 73 jobs.

WHAT'S COMING

Coles Supermarket

Reject Shop

Liquorland

Ella Bache beautician

Kensington Palace nail bair

Sushi Bay

Bundy Rice and Noodles Asian Takeaway

Bakery

Cafe

Two additional food tenants

COLES COMMUNITY CARNIVAL

What: Cooking demonstrations by MasterChef contestant Courtney Roulston, superhero face painting, free showbags, live bands, slot cars, mini golf, laser skirmish and rides

When: Friday, April 7

Time: 4.30-8pm

Where: Car park, Stockland Kensington, Takalvan St

Cost: Free