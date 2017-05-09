REVEALED: What's coming to Bundy's new farmers' market

THEY call it the slab hut but in just over two weeks you could be calling it your local.

Lana's Place is the newest bar to hit Bundaberg and locals will be able to sample its wares when Lana's Farmers Market officially opens to the public on Saturday, May 27.

Measuring 12m in the length, the shipping container has been turned into a rustic cabin with raw wooden panelling on the outside and timber bars finished with liquid glass for a smooth finish inside. Customised timber bars and stools have been made as well as outdoor table and bench seating to accommodate customers.

A deck will be built outside the bar with a corrugated awning for shelter and beside the bar, a stage for live entertainment.

The man behind the markets and the bar, Cliff Crampton, has been hard at work behind the scenes, ensuring everything is ready for opening night.

At last count there were 50 stallholders on board so far, offering everything from food to coffee, jewellery and clothing.

Market-goers will be able to sample a selection of French crepes, German sausages, fish and chips, waffles, tropical snow shaved iced, coffee and more. Urban Cafe and Catering, The Bundy Burger Company, Blue Moo Ice Cream, 4670 BBQ and Hit 'n' Run Barista are just some of the stallholders confirmed for May 27.

Mr Crampton said interest in the markets had been phenomenal and he expects between 5000 and 12,000 people through the doors opening night.

Fees for stallholders will be waived on the night and entertainment will be provided by popular Bundy muso Matty Barker.

Part of Mr Crampton's vision for his bar will be to turn it into a similar set-up as Taps at Mooloolaba where punters swipe a card and pour their own beers from kegs at their tables.

Helping him achieve the look of the bar is local Ben Rebbeck, who was on the site at Stancer Crt yesterday making some of the finishing touches.

Mr Rebbeck's passion is timber and the bar makes use of this.

"You start with something nice and rough and that beautiful grain comes out ... turning something rough into something beautiful," he said.

Another permanent stallholder will be Elliott Heads company Changeable Collections.

Susan Higgins said her business provided a range of reversible skirts, interchangeable shoes, snap jewellery and nail wraps and was committed to the environment.

"It's about being able to have fashion items that are versatile," she said.

Opening night will get underway at 4pm and go until about 10pm. People interested in being a casual stallholder still have time. Contact Cliff Crampton on 0412 450 994.

VENDORS

Here is a list of some of the stallholders who will be appearing: