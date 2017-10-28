REVEALED: What we really want in Bundy

MAKE BUNDABERG GREAT: Readers have their say on what they would like to see in our region.

WE TOOK to Facebook to ask locals about the issues that mattered to them.

Hundreds of comments followed but it seems at the end of the day, most people want more public transport, better health services, more activities for youth and improved services for homelessness and drug addiction.

Then, of course, there's the most popular request - a water park.

Many called for the return of kerbside clean-ups or cheaper tip fees.

Public transport was also a big issue for many readers.

"I couldn't call the current token service we have a public transport system,” wrote Trevor Duffin.

"We need the buses to run at least from 6am-8pm Monday to Friday, rather than the 9.30am-2.30pm we currently have,” Trevor Duffin wrote.

"Couldn't use the bus to go to and from work if you wanted/needed to.”

Health

Many called for more public and general health services to be made available.

"Appropriate health physicians to deal with the different needs of our community,” Vivienne Andrews suggested.

"Now they recognise the dental waiting list has doubled in 12 months.”

"More to the point, bring back local jobs so we can work to pay for medical conditions its a joke...we need homes for people on the street, cheap and easy.”

Recreation

The biggest suggestion from readers was the desire for a water park.

Judy Simpson said she'd like to see an aquatic centre that included a heated pool so people could be active in the water any time and could include hydrotherapy services.

"A water park-type complex could be incorporated with slides etc,” she said.

Michelle Haase reckoned we need designated cycle paths between Bundaberg, Burnett Heads and Bargara.

"It would make it safer cycling on a cycle way rather than on side of road,” she said.

"I also think that our river area on the city side (the southern side) could be heaps better utilised as a parkway for leisure - places to sit, beautiful grassy areas and gardens, rather than ugly concrete for parking,” she said.

Elizabeth Harrison was another fan of the cycle path idea, saying one was needed from Coral Cove to Elliott Heads.

She also said flights in and out of Bundy should be made cheaper.

Law and order

Many locals called for a better justice system and tougher penalties, with a general consensus being that criminals weren't receiving strong enough punishments.

Social issues

Homelessness was raised by many people who commented on the NewsMail's post.

Shayler Mcrae said the town needed more places for the homeless to live.

"It is horrible that they have to sleep on the streets,” Erin Searles said.

Employment, of course, was top of the list for many commenters.

Cat Sivewright said she would like to see a free wellness group that was available on a daily basis for people who are battling depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Christine Stewart said she felt people were not really friendly enough in the city.

"I was Bundy born and raised but moved away,” she said.

"Whenever I return to visit I find the people not so friendly.

"A cheerful smile or thank you costs nothing, but will be remembered.”

Jenny van Nunspeet said the region needed a drug and alcohol rehab centre.

"So much of the crime in this area seems to be drug and alcohol related,” she said.

Shopping and retail

A 24-hour chemist was suggested by one reader.

Others called for various shops and eateries, including the return of a Hog's Breath Cafe despite the chain previously telling the NewsMail they had no intention of reopening in the Rum City.

Fast food outlets Krispy Kreme and Carl's Jr also scored mentions.

There were requests for healthier food, with mums like Talia Pershouse asking for a healthy drive-through so it would be easier on the go with small children in the car.

Max Brenner got many a shout-out from Bundy's chocolate lovers.

Infrastructure and industry

Many had ideas for improving employment and income in the region.

"A process and packaging/cannery industry to package and distribute our abundant small crops,” Ros Duffy suggested.

"Creating infrastructure ... a source of employment.”

Many asked for more parking near Bundaberg Hospital.

Bundaberg Regional Council recently announced that 120 new parking spaces would be created at the hospital by Christmas.

CBD parking was another hot topic, with many asking for more spaces.

A recent report revealed that Bundaberg had a high proportion of parking spaces in the city but locals still felt numbers were insufficient.

Adrienne Symons said more investors in the region would help create jobs through new industries.

Robert Beck suggested a dedicated cruise ship terminal to help create jobs.

Youth

Janine Love said the key to keeping young people out of trouble was to give them enough to do.

"Create an environment for the teens to help keep them entertained and safe from the drug world that is festering now,” she said.

"Be it the waterpark, youth programs, community events or simply better business investment to create more jobs.

"Currently Bundaberg is not a place for young adults to stay as there's no direction or plans for future development.”

A Bargara high school was also top of priorities.

To read more thoughts and share yours, head to bit.ly/2y6prty.