REVEALED: What to expect from Foodworks revamp

RENOVATIONS: Jimmy Liolios next to some of the new fridges in the Foodworks on Walker St. Mike Knott BUN140819LIO1

BECOMING more environmentally friendly is a major goal for Learmonths Foodworks, who are three weeks into renovating.

Owner Jane Brosnan said after five years of being involved with the Walker St grocery store, it was time for a refresh.

"We are working towards being far more environmentally friendly," she said.

"We think it's important to reduce our impact on the environment and preserve natural resources."

Renovations being conducted include new eco-friendly refrigeration which will guarantee maximum energy saving and perfect conservation of fresh food.

"We pride ourselves on our fresh food offer so having the correct refrigeration is very important," Ms Brosnan said.

"We are working towards putting on solar panels within the next six months."

Shoppers will also be noticing new check-outs, flooring and painting.

"Our goal is to make the shopping experience as easy, convenient and pleasant as can be," Ms Brosnan said.

"Over the past 12 months we have been working towards creating an offer that meets all your everyday needs as well as having a large variety of unique and premium products.

"All of our managers have worked in store between 15 and 35 years so they have played an important role putting together the layout and range."

Ms Brosnan said Foodworks was a family business and that jobs at the shop had supported generation after generation.

"With our 50 staff, many have worked at Learmonths Foodworks for many years with many of their own children working here as well," she said.

"We want to make sure we still keep that traditional of great service and fresh great quality products."

Renovations are now in their third week and Ms Brosnan said they hoped to be finished in about two months.

"The shop will be open the entire time with only small interruptions now and then," she said.

Ms Brosnan said she also wanted to let shoppers know Foodworks would not be changing hands, despite the Southside Central shopping complex that it sits in being on the market.